PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation program will kick off its annual North Pole calling program on Wednesday, December 14, and Thursday, December 15 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sign-up forms will be sent home with Pittsfield children in pre-K, kindergarten, and grades one and two. Fillable forms can be saved and emailed online for those who will not be receiving a form at school.

In 2021, Santa called more than 180 children in the city. Completed forms must be returned or submitted online by Tuesday, December 13.