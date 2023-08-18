PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has issued an update on the Holmes Road bridge repair project. The city stated they have been assured by the project’s contractor that the bridge will reopen on August 25 as planned.

Crews began work on the bridge back in June. The bridge deck waterproofing membrane was installed on August 14, and the city said paving would start shortly thereafter.

The city released a statement acknowledging the inconveniences for travel caused by the project, and thanked residents for their patience during the maintenance.