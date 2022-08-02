PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.

The first 50 people in line on Thursday will get complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. The restaurant said customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

This location features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This location is hiring for about 25 positions. Chipotle said employees get a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. If interested, you can apply on the Chipotle website.