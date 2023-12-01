CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Hoosac Hose Company (Cheshire Fire Department) donated an ice rink to the town of Cheshire for visitors and residents to use during the winter. According to the fire department, the rink is at the Cheshire Community House and will be ready for use within the next few weeks.

As of noon Friday, outdoor ice skating with also return at the Empire State Plaza. For those who don’t own a pair of skates, rentals are available for $5. Skate sizes range from child size 8 to adult size 15. Renters must have a photo ID. There will also be 25¢ locker rentals in the glass pavilion adjacent to the rink.