PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The annual Osceola Park Car Show and Picnic will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free and pet-friendly event is sponsored by the “Friends of Osceola Park”.

The event will feature antique, classic, and muscle cars as well as street rods. BB’s Hot Spot Barbecue and Mr. Ding a Ling ice cream trucks will also be at the event.

Trophies will be awarded to the “Best Show” and “Attendee Pick” vehicles. Attendees can win prizes by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets and raffle items. All fathers will receive a special gift for Father’s Day.

In honor of its seventy-fifth anniversary, a first-ever official Osceola Park sign will be unveiled at noon. The event will also act as a reunion meeting of Osceola Park “alumni” from noon to 2 p.m.