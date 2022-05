NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday afternoon, the North Adams Fire Department and North Adams Police responded to a reported car into headstones at the Southview Cemetery. Damages to the car were extensive, and a few headstones were toppled.

Photos courtesy North Adams 911, Nick Mantello.

Photos courtesy North Adams 911, Nick Mantello.

No one was injured in the mishap and the car was towed from the scene. At this time, the cause of the crash is believed to be equipment failure, and no charges have been filed against the driver.