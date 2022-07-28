PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police responded to reports of a car into a building Wednesday night around 9:50 p.m. Officers said a car crashed into 87 Wahconah Street which is the former Johnny’s Beach Club.

Two people were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for minor injuries. Building inspectors were notified of the crash as the building was severely damaged.

The crash is being investigated by Sgt. Marc Maddalena of the Traffic Division. Anyone with any information is asked to immediately contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.