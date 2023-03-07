PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Need to get out of the house? Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and Berkshire Mountain Distillers have you covered. The Cabin Fever Pub Crawl will take place on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Those looking to buy their “hunting license” (ticket) can do so for $25 online. Plaid/flannel attire is required.

Attendees can meet at Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort at 5 p.m. to pick up their “hunting licenses” and get their picture taken in their Cabin Fever Photo Booth. Participating locations include Otto’s Kitchen and Comfort, 101 Restaurant & Bar, Patrick’s Pub, Thistle and Mirth, Berkshire Palate, and Methuselah Bar & Lounge.

End the night at Methuselah Bar & Lounge at 10 p.m. to enjoy a cabin fever dance party with DJ Pup Daddy.