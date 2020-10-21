Business donates PPE to schools in Berkshire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts hardware store chain has donated over $8,500 worth of personal protective equipment to three school districts.

Carr Hardware held a campaign called “Round-up for the Schools” to raise funds to donate the PPE. The campaign offered customers the option to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar and Carr would match those dollars.

The school districts that participated in the campaign received the PPE donation. They were the North Adams Public Schools, Lee Public Schools and Pittsfield Public Schools.

Bart Raser from Carr Hardware and Jason McCandless Superintendent of Pittsfield Public Schools

The PPE donated to the school districts included; masks, hand sanitizer, and commercial disinfectant sprayers.

Carr Hardware plans to hold a similar campaign in November.

