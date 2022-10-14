PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. Maintenance crews were later able to find the break and confirmed that no water was flowing throughout the school building.

District officials said all students and staff had to be dismissed. There was no accessible water for bathrooms, food preparation, or hand washing.

Reid Middle School families were called, emailed, and texted with specific information at about 8:30 a.m. Officials did not say when they expect water service to be restored.