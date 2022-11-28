NEW MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) — A brush fire broke out Sunday morning in New Marlborough, burning several acres in an area firefighters could only reach by ATV. According to a press release from New Marlborough Fire and Rescue, the blaze was sparked by downed power lines near a home at 166 East Hill Road.

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Photos: New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Shortly after New Marlborough crews arrived at the scene, at about 11 a.m., the Monterey Fire Department was called in for mutual aid. Crews fought the fire with hand tools and backpack pumps for about three hours before it was completely smothered, officials said.

There were no injuries reported to either firefighters or civilians. No further information was available on Monday.