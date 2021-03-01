Brien Center receives $4.9M grant for substance use, mental health response team at local high school

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced $4.9 million in grants awarded to six agencies, including hospitals and treatment and behavioral health centers, for the creation of substance use disorder/mental health response teams. These teams will be embedded in high schools in 10 communities to offer intervention and treatment services and provide alternatives to school suspension for substance use.

The six agencies were selected for grant funding based on their ability to provide access to these kinds of services, both in school and in the community, as well as virtually.

The Brien Center, which will be providing services for Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, will be receiving $136,864 per year over the course of six years. This will lead to a grant total of $4.9 million.

The other awardees are:

Heywood Hospital, providing services for Athol High School, Gardner High School, Gardner Academy of Learning and Tech, Ralph C. Mahar Regional School (Orange), Narragansett Regional High School (Templeton), and Murdock High School (Winchendon)

High Point Treatment Center, providing services for New Bedford High School

Institute for Health and Recovery, providing services for Malden High School

North Suffolk Mental Health, providing services for Revere High School

River Valley Counseling Center, providing services for Holyoke High School North Campus

This grant award will ensure these agencies are prepared to offer services to students suffering from co-occurring substance use disorder/mental health issues. The programs will respond to students’ and their families’ needs, increase collaboration with schools, and provide support to students in crisis.