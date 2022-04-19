LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — The film “Maestro” is casting background extras in Berkshire County. The film stars and is written and directed by Bradley Cooper.

According to IMDB, the film focuses on the love and life of Leonard and Felicia, who met in 1946 at a party. The film also stars Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer.

The movie is filming in Tanglewood from May 21 to May 26, and the scenes are set in the 1940s and 1980s. Tanglewood, Lenox, and Berkshire locals are encouraged to apply.

For the 1940s scenes, men must be comfortable receiving a period haircut and have natural colored hair. No buzz cuts, crew cuts, or shaved heads. Women must have natural colored hair preferably above shoulder length. For the 1980s scenes, the film is looking for men with long shaggy hair and women with natural colored hair of all lengths.

The roles are paid. You can apply on the Project Casting website.