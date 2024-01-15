PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bousquet Mountain is offering $10 tubing for local Pittsfield residents every Wednesday in January. Pittsfield Tubing Nights begin at 6 p.m. and run for an hour and a half.

Residents can purchase tickets on the ski resort’s website. Participants must be at least 42” and have a signed waiver. Waivers can be printed out and handed in upon arrival or completed on-site.

Tubers should check in at the Guest Services Desk at the main entrance of the lodge or Tubing Cabana by at least 5:45 p.m.

Ski and snowboard programs are also available for Pittsfield residents. 1-hour group lessons begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for $35.