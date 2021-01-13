BNRC opens new Mahanna Cobble Trail

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC), Bousquet Mountain, and Mill Town welcome the re-opening of the improved hiking access trail to Mahanna Cobble, from the base of Bousquet Mountain. Mahanna Cobble is a conservation reserve owned and managed by BNRC.

The Mahanna Cobble Trail is a 1-mile long single-track trail with switch-back turns and stone steps. The total distance is 3.2 miles for an out-and-back trip. Hiking and snowshoeing to Mahanna Cobble, a south-facing natural destination atop Bousquet Mountain, is free and open to the public.

The first section of the trail follows a 0.6-mile route on Bousquet property. Hikers will start at the top of Bousquet’s “Tube Town.” Signage and blue blazes painted on trees will guide hikers to the Russel ski slope, and then upward along a woodland path. Hikers will need to cross the Drifter ski slope to enter the Mahanna Cobble Trail. Hikers should be cautious, as both Russel and Drifter are active ski slopes.

“The partnership with BNRC continues to be so valuable as their trail stewardship has opened the door to welcome a wider diversity of outdoor enthusiasts to the Bousquet campus,” notes Carrie Holland, Mill Town’s Managing Director. “Bousquet Mountain will continue to be a destination for skiers, snowboarders, and tubers, but now with Mahanna Cobble re-opening we can enjoy expanded on-mountain offerings for those looking for alternatives to downhill activities. Uphill hiking, snowshoeing, and backcountry skinning are really rewarding alternate ways to enjoy our Berkshires winter weather.”

Follow signage and check the Mahanna Cobble webpage for updates before heading out.