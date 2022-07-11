PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials with the Pittsfield Police Department say a bicyclist was hit by a car on the Onota Lake Boat Ramp Access Road Sunday afternoon. Police, fire, and EMS crews were first called to the scene around 4:16 p.m.

Police say, the bicyclist was driving westbound on the road, towards the boat ramp, and was turning around a curve when they collided with a 2021 Subaru Impreza going the opposite direction. As a result, the operator of the bicycle was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for over an hour as a result of the incident. An ongoing investigation is being led by Officer Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Hallas at (413) 448-9700 ext. 560.