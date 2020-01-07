Berkshires teahouse spreading warmth one cup at a time

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Since April 2016, ExtraSpecialTeas has been spreading warmth and inspiring the community one cup of tea at a time.

The community-inspired teahouse employs adults with intellectual and developmental differences who have aged out of the school system.

According to their website, “We offer a therapeutic vocational day program so that each participant can learn, grow and work in the way that best meets his or her needs. Our teahouse is a safe haven for others with special needs and their families.”

When Cherri and Scott Sanes first founded the establishment they had three participants and now they employ 19 people.

On Jan. 16, they plan to give back to their community with a Spread the Warmth event, a national campaign started in Chicago by Tiesta Tea. To donate your time or warm clothes, visit their website.