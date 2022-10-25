PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) has received a grant from Housatonic Heritage to host Berkshire Writers Workshop Series starting November 19 and continuing monthly through May. Interested attendees can pre-register before the cutoff deadline on November 11 on their website, and the fee for the series is $175.

Each session will last three hours at Herman Melville’s historic Arrowhead and will be led by a different writer/facilitator of note for each workshop. Workshops will take place on the third Saturday of each month from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“For years the Berkshire County Historical Society has nourished writers in different ways. Our Writer-in-Residence program supports authors in creating new works; Melville Fellowships help train the next generation of writers; and our collaboration with the Mastheads allows writers to be inspired by Arrowhead’s architecture and landscape,” said Lesley Herzberg, BCHS Executive Director. “We are pleased to be opening this new series to writers of all abilities and experience levels.”