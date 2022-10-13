Old Town Hall, also known as Procter Hall, located at 6 Main Street, Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Photo: Berkshire Waldorf High School)

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Waldorf School in Great Barrington will present free puppet shows for children on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, at the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Harvest Festival. The school’s “Puppet Wagon” creates a striking stage for puppet shows, meant to appeal to young and old alike.

There will be two puppet shows each day, at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. In addition, there will be a display of current students’ artwork.

Local and visiting families can connect with the school’s administrators who will be present at the Festival. For more information, contact Sally Michael Keyes at (413) 528-4015.