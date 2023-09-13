Foster families are now eligible for free admission to the Berkshire Museum.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Museum’s annual Festival of Trees will return starting on Wednesday, November 18, and end on Sunday, January 7. This year’s theme for the festival will be “Nostalgia,” which complements the museum’s three-part 120th anniversary exhibition series that will explore the history of the museum since its inception in 1903.

To celebrate the Festival of Trees: Nostalgia, the museum will host a preview party on Friday, November 17. The party will feature special guest and award-winning songwriter, Paul Williams.

Those interested in becoming a participant or sponsor can contact wdemick@berkshiremuseum.org or go to their website. The full sponsorship packet is also available online. The museum is located at 39 South Street downtown in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

“As the Berkshire Museum rebounds from the events of the last few years, we are thrilled to bring back the annual tradition of the Festival of Trees in all its glory,” said Jesse Kowalski, Berkshire Museum’s Chief Curator.