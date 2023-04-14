PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Museum and Wonderfund is launching a program that allows foster families to receive free admission to the Berkshire Museum. The free admission will cover two adults and two children.

“This partnership with the Berkshire Museum and the Wonderfund throws open the doors of our treasured downtown institution to foster families,” said State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier. “Foster families need to be lifted up and appreciated for all they do. Providing the space and programming that the Berkshire Museum offers is just one small we can support them.”

Families will be able to access Museum programs such as “WeeMuse Littlest Learners” a weekly, educator-led activity for infants and toddlers to spark curiosity with hands-on cognitive and social experiences. WeeMuse Littlest Learners runs on Thursdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

The Museum’s aquarium also hosts “Discovery Tank,” an educator-led program featuring the animals of the aquarium’s tide pool, and demonstrates the behavior and life of crustaceans, sea urchins, starfish, and many other creatures. Discovery Tank runs on Fridays from 3 to 4 p.m.



