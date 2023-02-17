PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Museum was awarded $75,000 on Wednesday by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The funds were the max allowed through the council’s Cultural Sector Recovery Grants program, which looked to help cultural groups recover after COVID.

“We are so honored to have the support of MCC, along with so many of our partner cultural organizations in Berkshire County,” said Berkshire Museum Executive Director Kim Bush Tomio. “Berkshire Museum is amid exciting upgrades to our 120-year-old building, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community as a place of exploration, learning, and wonder. MCC’s grant makes this possible!”

The Cultural Sector Recovery Grants program offered unrestricted grants, ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 to Massachusetts cultural organizations, collectives, and businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cultural Council received 1,359 applications to the program, of which 1,218 were approved.