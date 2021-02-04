Berkshire Mountain Distillers launch craft brewers whiskey project

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has released the first trio of whiskeys in partnership with three brewers in the Northeast as part of their Craft Brewers Whiskey Project (CBWP). The five-year collaboration includes the distilling of a dozen different popular beers from a group of the country’s top craft brewers across five states. Each addition to the whiskey collection is the product of a single-sourced craft brew.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with all of our brewer-partners and are excited these whiskeys are finally ready to be enjoyed by beer and whiskey aficionados alike,” said Chris Weld, founder and proprietor of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. “This fun collaboration has been an exceptional project-in-the-making involving 12 brewers, 12 beers, 12 whiskeys and 80 barrels of spirits — we’re eager to release each one to the public.”

The Project combines the flavors and essences of some of the best and well-known craft beers in the country. Each CBWP product will be blended to 86 proof using BMD’s historic spring water in Sheffield and packaged in BMD’s custom bottles with a brewer-designed label.

The first release will feature three whiskeys distilled from UFO White Ale from Massachusetts Bay Brewing Company, Spencer Brewery’s Trappist Ale, and 413 Farmhouse Ale from Big Elm Brewing – also located in Sheffield.

“Whiskey is like beer’s older cousin: it’s taken more time to mature but comes from the same stock. So when Berkshire Mountain Distillers came to us more than four years ago with this project, we knew it’d be a fun way to collaborate with a local distiller to see what our beer could turn into,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Co. “The resulting whiskey does not disappoint.”

Scheduled to be released in the early part of 2021, the next set of whiskeys will highlight Sam Adams’ Boston Lager, Berkshire Brewing Company’s Imperial Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale, and Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers’s Smoke & Dagger Black Lager.