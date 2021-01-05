Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation accepting grant applications

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations – IRS Code Section 501(c)(3) – that specifically offer programs and services to benefit Berkshire County residents with disabilities.

A Board of Trustees composed of Berkshire County residents will review applications and award grants next summer. In 2020, the Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling $146,000 in support of a broad variety of initiatives throughout the Berkshires.

The Foundation was chartered in 2001 to commemorate two major corporate milestones that coincided that year: the 150th anniversary of the founding of Berkshire Life Insurance Company and its merger with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Since inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 420 grants with a cumulative financial contribution to the community of more than $2.2 million.

The deadline for grant requests is Friday, March 26. To obtain an application, please contact Travis Crouse of the Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation (413-395-4890 or travis_crouse@glic.com).