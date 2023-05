PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Humane Society is offering discounted microchipping throughout the month of May, in honor of “Microchip Your Pet Month.” The trackers will go for $20 a pop—a $5 discount from the shelter’s usual price.

The procedure is available by appointment only. To schedule, call (413) 447-7878.

The discounted rate will also be offered at the society’s new Wellness Clinic, at 289 Dalton Avenue. To make an appointment at that facility, reach out to (413) 203-4330.