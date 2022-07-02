PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is asking the community to participate in an online survey to help shape its strategic plan. Those participating in the survey will be entered into a drawing for a hat or t-shirt from the museum shop.

The brief, anonymous survey is available on the BCHS website. BCHS is currently in the process of updating its strategic plan to gain information about how to best serve its constituents that will guide the organization over the next several years.

“The world has changed a lot over the past few years, and now is a good time to look at what BCHS is doing, what our community’s needs are, and how we can move forward to best meet those needs,” said Executive Director Lesley Herzberg.

BCHS is a non-profit corporation dedicated to collecting, preserving, and disseminating the history of Berkshire County in western Massachusetts and the life and writings of Herman Melville. BCHS encourages community members to share their thoughts and ideas by participating in the survey.