PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The first-ever Berkshire Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, October 9, and will start and finish at the trailhead to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail on Crane Avenue. The rail trail will not be closed to the public—race directors said there will be a concentration of runners on the trail between Pittsfield and Cheshire, from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Berkshire Running Center is organizing and directing the event with help from the City of Pittsfield, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, County Ambulance, Lanesboro and Cheshire towns police, MEMA, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The marathon, sponsored by Haddad Subaru, MountainOne, and UNICO, will donate a portion of the proceeds back to the City of Pittsfield for the upkeep and maintenance of the new expansion of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.

The 13.1-mile course will start and finish at the Crane Avenue end of the trail. Runners will follow the trail for 6.55 miles and then turn and return out the way they came back to Pittsfield for the finish.

The race will award over 100 prizes purchased and donated from local businesses to finishers of the event. This includes a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek along with other high-end prizes drawn to random runners who complete the course in four hours or less.

Registration is still available on the Berkshire Running Center website. Race bib pickup will be held at Berkshire Running Center on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The cost to enter the race is $150.