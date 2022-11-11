NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Food Project is opening its indoor dining for the first time since 2020. The charity organization is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, November 21 and all are welcome.

The Berkshire Food Project was started by Williams College Students in 1987. It is a nonprofit organization that serves the community and alleviate food insecurity, hunger and social isolation. The organization is opening its doors after a two-year hiatus for Thanksgiving. There will be two seatings,

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The menu includes Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted root vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pie. The Berkshire Food Project is located at the First Congregational Church in North Adams, 134 Main Street, Summer Street entrance. The organization is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They will be open on Wednesday, November 23 but closed on Friday, November 25.