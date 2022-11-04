GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire South Regional Community Center is hosting the seventh annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival. The event will take place November 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is a pre-holiday market featuring artisans, crafters, and other makers where they can showcase their talent and keep the holiday spending local. Locally and handmade goods range from paper art, toys, jewelry, soaps, and more at the festival. Some of these local vendors include,

The Freezin’ Hole Workshop

Woodland Stories Craft

Berkshire Resin Art

From the Forest Floor

IS Photography by Dylan Kubis

Just Nice Wood

Tamarack Hollow with Pirate Treasure Jewels

Twin Birches Design

Treacle and Wolf

The Shop by Only in My Dreams Events

and more!

Jenise Lucey, Executive Director comments, “We are excited to support the local maker economy by helping local artisans and craftspeople share their work this season,” “It is through events like this that we continue to live our mission of bringing people together in a community setting and enriching the lives of the people of the Southern Berkshires through cultural programming.” The festival will also have live music by the Midnight Anthem from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.