PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reminded the public Thursday to be cautious about cocaine and other drugs laced with Fentanyl. According to a release, the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit have recently found an increased amount of Fentanyl in various drugs that recreational users may not be expecting.

Law enforcement responding to recent overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, have found through toxicology and drug testing that Fentanyl is present more frequently in cocaine products and drugs claimed to be prescriptions that are not.

The recent findings in Berkshire County align with statewide trends in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health recently released 2021 data, which showed an 8.8% increase in fatal overdoses across the state. The report showed that Fentanyl and cocaine were the most commonly-present substances in fatal overdoses.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reminds those using drugs to be careful with intake, use Fentanyl test strips, and never use alone. The office encourages all residents to learn the signs of overdose and act immediately. Call 911, use naloxone, perform rescue breathing, and stay with the person until help arrives.

The Good Samaritan Law protects those who report overdoses from arrest and prosecution for drug possession. On its website, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office offers contact information for several local resources providing harm reduction, recovery support, Narcan training and distribution, case management, and youth programming.