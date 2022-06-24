CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has indicted William Gingerich, 36, on charges related to the killing of Dennis Bernardi. The office said Wednesday that Gingerich is being held without the right to bail.

Charges:

Murder

Kidnapping

Assault and battery

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Clarksburg and North Adams Police responded to 175 Middle Road in Clarksburg on February 23 for a well-being check, and found Bernardi dead. An autopsy named the preliminary cause of death as a homicide.

Authorities in Lewiston, New York arrested Gingerich the next night, February 24, on an arrest warrant obtained by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. Gingerich was arraigned on Wednesday, June 22, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due back in court for a pretrial conference on April 6, 2023.