Berkshire County vocational school taking donations for fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Another local effort is hoping to boost the people of Kentucky following a devastating tornado earlier this month. McCann Technical School has been taking donations of everyday items since Friday in an effort to assist a fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Over a hundred boxes have already been filled with supplies ranging from medicine to blankets, all going to help Mayfield/Graves County ATC.

“When I saw the pictures, it honestly broke my heart. Especially where it’s Christmastime and the holiday season, it’s hard to see so many people in unfortunate circumstances, so this really helped drive us to put this together,” said Jakub Wood, a senior at McCann who has been assisting with the effort.

Organizers say they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the entire Berkshire County community.

“We knew that people would contribute, but we didn’t have any idea of this kind of scope, it’s been amazing,” said McCann Principal Justin Kratz, adding the Berkshires are a special place.

Donations have come in from local nonprofits, families, individuals and McCann alumni, like alumna Bobbie Jo Gallagher, “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to give back, especially this time of year, and obviously I’ve never been devastated like that.”

Kratz says he’s also spoken to the principal of Mayfield/Graves County ATC by email, offering them support beyond these donations.

“Later on down the road, if there’s things that we can do to help get their education back up and running in terms of vocational programming and that kind of stuff, we were there to help,” he said.

If you would like to make a donation, McCann Technical School is taking them until this coming Wednesday. A list of acceptable items is on their website.

This effort comes shortly after residents of Mayfield, New York began making monetary donations to those impacted by the tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. So far, that effort has raised over $45,000, with Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giordano saying they’ve already sent three deposits.