Berkshire County students plant bright future, tree by tree

LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – Students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School are working to cancel out their school’s paper usage by planting 100 trees locally. The 100 trees will offset the roughly 2000 reams or 1 million sheets of paper used at the school each year.

The Climate Crisis Control Club teamed up with nonprofit, Tree-Plenish, for the project.

Each tree is only 5 dollars, which includes delivery and planting. If preferred, trees may be picked up at LMMHS.

Trees will be planted on April 24, 2021. For more information or to request a tree, visit the event webpage.