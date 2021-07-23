Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns public about phone scam

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam reported to them Thursday morning.

 The scam involves people being called by an individual claiming to be from a local police department and asking residents to donate to the department for a fundraiser. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns that if anyone in the community receives a call like this to hang up the phone. Scammers are allegedly using “spoof” technology that allows them to copy the department’s phone number in caller ID.

Police also warn the public to no provide these scammers with any information. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s office did not release any specifics on the information these scammers are after.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire