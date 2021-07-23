Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns public about phone scam

(WWLP) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam reported to them Thursday morning.

The scam involves people being called by an individual claiming to be from a local police department and asking residents to donate to the department for a fundraiser. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns that if anyone in the community receives a call like this to hang up the phone. Scammers are allegedly using “spoof” technology that allows them to copy the department’s phone number in caller ID.

Police also warn the public to no provide these scammers with any information. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s office did not release any specifics on the information these scammers are after.