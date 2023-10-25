GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man was charged with vandalism after allegedly damaging three crosswalks in Great Barrington that were painted in support of the LGBTQ community.

The incident took place in August, and now Ryan Brown, 32, of Egremont, is facing charges. The investigation began when crosswalks at three different intersections were found with tire marks.

Police used surveillance videos from a local business to identify the suspect. The damage has been repaired. It cost the town about $600.