PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington is holding a press conference at noon, which will be streamed here. She gave an update on the homicide of Jillian (Tatro) Rosado, 38, of Cheshire.

The Massachusetts State Police Police Detective Unit said the homicide took place on Charles Street in North Adams on Sunday, May 29. Police identified her by name on Monday, saying that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

Harrington announced that North Adams, Pittsfield, and State Police arrested Luis Rosado at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home on Fenn Street in Pittsfield. He is likely to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court Thursday afternoon.