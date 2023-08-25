PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On August 16, Michael Purry, 49, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Berkshire Superior Court for drug charges. Prior to this sentence, Purry has served time on three separate sentences.

Purry pled guilty to possession of a class B substance with the intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced to 5-6 years in state prison on both charges, to be served concurrently.

The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at 35 Appleton Avenue in Pittsfield on January 22, 2020. The warrant was issued after investigations indicated there was an active drug dealing operation at the residence.

The Berkshire County Drug Task Force located Purry and four other individuals inside. Law enforcement seized a scale with white powder residue, drug dealing paraphernalia, a plastic bag containing a hard white substance, a large knife, a fake gun, and a jacket belonging to Purry that contained $2,009 in cash.

When law enforcement entered, Michael Purry and four other individuals were found inside. Purry was in a bedroom. Law Enforcement observed cameras connected to a monitoring system located in the room Purry was found.

The hard white substance tested positive for cocaine. A crime lab also located Purry’s DNA on the bag of cocaine.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston represented the Commonwealth. The Berkshire County Drug Enforcement Task Force served as law enforcement on the case.