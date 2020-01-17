Berkshire CC day of service to honor MLK

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Every Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Berkshire Community College honors the civil rights hero by organizing volunteers and giving back to the local community. The annual day of service starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Connector building on the school’s main campus.

According to King, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

The Berkshire County branch of the NAACP helps host the event, which starts with breakfast and registration. A 9 a.m. opening keynote address from Dr. Eden-Reneé Hayes, dean of equity and inclusion at Simon’s Rock, will set the tone for a day of hard work and gratitude with local service organizations.

Volunteer shifts last from 10 a.m. until noon at Habitat for Humanity, Soldier On, the Harvest Table, Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. These nonprofit programs build affordable housing, serve meals to the needy, and work with low-income children and homeless veterans.

The day of service concludes at the First United Methodist Church, where the Harvest Table will serve a community lunch at noon for volunteers and community members.