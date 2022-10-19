PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Bank announced over $660,000 in philanthropic investments from its foundation during the third quarter of 2022, July 1 through September 30. The grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster community diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused programs, support education, and youth, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves.

The Berkshire Bank Foundation has a mission to support programs that work to provide everyone with equal opportunity for prosperity. More than 160 nonprofit organizations received grants during the third quarter of 2022 to assist with a wide range of critical projects like food insecurity, empowering inner-city youth and women, financial literacy, health, wellness, inclusion, and housing. Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Foundation Director states, “We are so pleased to support nonprofit organizations once again with philanthropy to sustain vital community services in all the regions that Berkshire Bank serves during challenging economic times. Since January 2022, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has provided nearly $2 million to support the needs of the community.”

The grant recipients listed below are only a sample of projects Berkshire Bank has supported.

Albany Medical Center Foundation (NY)

American Cancer Society (NY)

Art Resource Collaborative For Kids (ARCK) (MA)

Ascentria Care Alliance, Inc. (MA)

Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity (VT)

Berkshire County ARC, Inc. (MA)

Berkshire County Education Task Force (MA

Big Sister Association of Greater Boston (MA)*

Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires (MA)

Chabad of the Berkshires (MA)

Community Food Cupboard, Inc. (VT)

Elmcrest Children’s Center (NY)

Festival Latino of the Berkshires (MA)

Girls, Inc. of the Greater Capital Region (NY)*

Girls’ LEAP (MA)*