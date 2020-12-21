Berkshire Bank branch helps spread Christmas cheer

Berkshire County

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – This month, the Lenox, MA branch of Berkshire Bank partnered with the Hillcrest Educational Center to help bring some Christmas wishes to life.

The Hillcrest Educational Foundation is a private non-profit that helps students with behavioral or developmental disorders.

