PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Barrington Stage Company has revealed its full 2023 season, which will be anchored by Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret June 14-July 8 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage and Brian Friel’s Faith Healer August 1-27 on the St. Germain Stage.

Following Cabaret, Barrington will present Pearl Cleage’s Blues for an Alabama Sky July 18-August 5, with opening night set for July 21. Centering on a group of close friends living in a Depression-era apartment in Harlem, the show premiered at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in 1995.

After that will be a revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical A New Brain, running August 16-September 9 and officially opening on August 20. The musical follows a young composer who is faced with his own mortality after being rushed into emergency surgery to correct an arteriovenous malformation. Barrington Associate Artist Koe Calarco will helm the new production.

Joining the St. Germain Stage season are two world premieres. The season will open with Mark St. Germain’s The Happiest Man on Earth, adapted from the 2020 memoir by Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku. The play will run from May 24-June 17, with opening night slated for May 28.

Following July 1-23 is Mike Lew’s Tiny Father, a co-production of Barrington Stage and Chautauqua Theatre Company that will officially open June 30. Moritz von Stuelpnagel will direct.

Capping off the season on the St. Germain Stage will be Brian Friel’s Faith Healer. The play follows faith healer Francis Hardy, as monologued through the shifting memories of Hardy, his wife, Grace, and stage manager, Teddy. The play was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Royal National Theatre. It will be directed by Julianne Boyd.

“‘You gotta have heart and music.’ Bill Finn wrote those lyrics for his musical A NEW BRAIN, and they were my guiding principle as I planned my first season as Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company,” said BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul. “The 29th Season is a bridge between past and future, and I am so pleased to celebrate so many of the writers, directors, and actors who have been an essential part of BSC’s history.”

Season tickets are available on the Barrington Stage website, along with individual seats for select shows. For more information, call the box office at (413) 236-8888.