PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Art Association (BAA) is in search of original artwork for their annual 10×10 RAP (Real Art Party) show and fundraiser raffle. In collaboration with the Berkshire Museum and the City of Pittsfield’s 10×10 Festival in February, the BAA welcomes submissions from artists from the Berkshires “and beyond.”

All artworks will be included in a raffle to benefit art students of Berkshire County. The raffle and Real Art Party (RAP) will be held at the Berkshire Museum, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Art specs:

All artwork must measure 10 inches by 10 inches prepared with a wire or hooks for hanging. Artwork may be in any medium and should reflect the quality of the artist’s usual work. Artists may submit up to three pieces. Attach an Art ID to the back of each piece you donate.

Registration is required. Submissions will be accepted from now through Feb. 1, 2023. Drop off all art at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South Street, in Pittsfield. Artists and websites will be added to the Artists Registry online.