BERKSHIRE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ArtWeek Berkshires is a county-wide celebration of creativity and talent. The 10-day festival is a fun family-friendly experience for all to enjoy.

ArtWeek Bershirkes takes place from September 15 to 25 throughout the entire county. The festival showcases creative talent and legacy that others can enjoy. Attendees can engage with creators and learn more about the process of being a creative genius and maybe get to witness the process. Open studios, live performances, and poetry readings are just some of the events available at this festival. For more information, visit the Berkshire Website.