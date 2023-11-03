GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington will be presenting their eighth annual Arts and Crafts Festival. The event is scheduled for November 4.

The festival will feature more than 25 Berkshire-based vendors, offering creative creations ranging from paintings and jewelry to handmade instruments and clothing. The community center will also host multiple food trucks, as well as live music by The Midnight Anthem.

The event is set to be held outside, but it will be moved indoors if there is inclement weather. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Berkshire South Regional Community Center is located at 15 Crissey Road. The Arts and Crafts Festival is free to attend and open to the public.