Arraignment for man charged with attempted arson at MLK Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who was arrested on attempted arson charges to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

The Pittsfield Police department arrested Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine on Friday. According to Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, Vulchev is charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Vulchev is currently in custody and being held on an undisclosed bail amount until his arraignment. According to Mieth, this was Vulchev’s fourth time attempting to burn down the church. He allegedly attempted to burn the church down on December 13, then twice on December 15, before starting the December 28 fire.

No one was hurt in those attempts and no injuries were reported in the early morning fire on Monday, December 28, 2020.

On Thursday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MLK Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery announced they were notified by authorities that an individual was arrested on unrelated charges and could be linked to the fire at the predominantly black church.

Vulchev’s identity was not made public until Saturday. His photo was not provided.

The MLK church, located at 14 Concord Terrace in Springfield, had just gotten a new roof a couple of weeks before the fire. The building is now badly damaged.

Springfield firefighters were called to the MLK church located at 14 Concord Terrace at about 5 a.m. Monday December 28 for the fire, which caused heavy damage to the structure. No one was inside the church or around the area when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

According to Ron Johnson of the MLK family services building, there had been acts of vandalism to the church and nearby MLK Jr. family services building in recent weeks, including cardboard set on fire in the back of the church but authorities have not said whether Vulchev is responsible for that incident.

The congregation, which was established back in 1979, has been holding virtual services due to the pandemic. The church has insurance and will continue to do virtual services until they figure out what’s next.

The fire was investigated by local and federal authorities including the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, State Police Arson and Bomb Squad, the (FBI), and (ATF), and is still ongoing. Springfield fire officials considered it “highly suspicious” and even a potential hate crime.