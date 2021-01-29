Annual OLLI art show features artists over the age of 60

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College (OLLI at BCC) moved their annual art show online, with more artists and artwork than ever. The exhibit, which features work by OLLI at BCC members, who are predominantly 60 years old and up, includes photography, sculpture, mixed media, painting, drawing, fiber arts and more.

“Many of them are people who have retired from large cities and are tired from the hub bub there so they’ve had a lot of experience in visiting museums getting to know other painters and sculptors and many of them are very fine artists indeed,” said 79-year-old Artist Claudia Shuster, who is participating in the show.

Participating artists include Alan Metzger, Alan Rubin, Amelia Berg, Art Alpert, Austin Porter, Carol Fryd, Charles Hochbaum, Claudia Shuster, David Hagerty, Elna Nugent, Erika Crofut, Helga S. Orthofer, Howard Shapiro, Jane McWhorter, Jane Salata, Joan Flesch, Joan Gluck, Joan L. Davidson, Judith Fox-Goldstein, Judy Seaman, Karen Erickson, Larry Frankel, Lee Easter, Leslie Feldman, Linda Hertz, Lucia Sullivan, Marsha Markle, Mary Anne Carley, Maxine Bookless, Michael Lebowitz, Mike Laurin, Mike Zdeb, Nan Bookless, Nancy Turner Fagelman, Neil Koreman, Polly Kurasch, Richard Lasner, Ron Garfunkel, Stephen Sariego, Steve Rubin, Sue Arkans, Susan Geller, Terry Sherman, Valerie Bassett, Valerie Takvorian, and Varoujan Froundjian. The Art Show was organized by a committee of OLLI members including Chelly Sterman, Maxine Bookless, and Nan Bookless.

An online opening reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30th at 2 p.m. EST which is free and open to the public. The online art gallery will be opened to the public for the first time at the reception.