PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police have reported an Albany man has died resulting from a car/pedestrian crash that happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. Police say Noor Khan Zadran, 26, died as a result of his injuries.

Police said an 85-year-old Pittsfield woman was driving northbound on Central Berkshire Boulevard when she struck Khan Zadran. She then continued to West Housatonic Street where she struck a pickup truck at the intersection of Lebanon Avenue. She then left the road and struck a tree.

Khan Zadran was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and then to Albany Medical Center by life flight. The Pittsfield woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.