LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NEWS10 that they are assisting with the search for Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn, who has been missing for more than two weeks. Sheriff Craig Apple said the Sheriff’s Office sent over a team of 18 to assist the Lee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Marohn, 42, of Delmar, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 29 after she went to Stockbridge, Massachusetts to go hiking. Her car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longcope Park in Lee. Police found that the car was parked there since March 27.

Meghan Marohn

In a press conference held on April 1, Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said they do not suspect foul play. The search focuses on the two-mile radius around where her car was found. Lee Police are collaborating with the Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire Detective unit.

Marohn’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return. They are also operating a 24 Hour Tip Hotline at (413) 327-6255.

In addition to the reward, Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, created a website called FindMeghanMarohn.com. The website includes more photos, information, and a comment section to aid in the search for his sister.

Kathleen Skeals is deputy superintendent for North Colonie Central School District, which includes Shaker High. She said that Marohn has been an English teacher there since 2018, and added that she’s a wonderful poet and a big fan of the outdoors.

Marohn is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you can contact Lee Police at (413) 243-5530, Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973, or call 911.