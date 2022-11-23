ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A woman from Adams has won $1M on a scratch-off ticket from November 14. Karen Andrews won the prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game.

Andrews decided to play the game after seeing it advertised on a display monitor in the store. She opted for her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Andrews reportedly said she plans on using some of the money to take a vacation.

The ticket was purchased at a Mobil located at 160 Howland Avenue in Adams. The store will reportedly receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.