ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Adams Police Department received a $110,464.74 grant for body-worn cameras and an updated cruiser camera system. Both initiatives will be implemented in the future.

The grant comes from the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program. Terrence Reidy, the Secretary of Public Safety and Security, commented on the grant and program.

“Body-worn camera programs provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices. This grant program and the resulting technology implementation will improve safety for police and communities statewide. As a growing number of departments launch or expand body-worn camera programs, this funding has become a vital resource for police departments across the state.”